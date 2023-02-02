A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

NYLA POWELL, 23, of London Street, Newport, was fined £120 after she pleaded guilty to stealing chocolates worth £50 from Poundland on December 27, 2022 and failing to surrender to custody at Newport Magistrates' Court on January 13.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs.

COOPER KENTFIELD, 22, of Jubilee Road, Elliots Town, Caerphilly, was fined £120 after he admitted possession of cocaine in Glenview Terrace, Llanbradach, on May 25, 2022.

He was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge.

LUCY HAYDEN, 25, of Citadel Close, Tredegar, was jailed for four weeks after she pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth £85 from Aldi on September 20, 2022 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

MAX HOWELL, 23, of West Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A465 at Dowlais Top, Merthyr Tydfil, on August 15, 2022.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

ALI HUSSAIN, 27, of Latch Square, Newport, was conditionally discharged for eight months after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on High Street on September 3, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

RICHARD MCLOUGHLIN, 48, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was fined £120 after he admitted possession of cocaine on June 5, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £95 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LOUISE COBB, 33, of Llanover Street, Abercarn, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in her blood on the A472 in Crumlin on September 18, 2022.

She was fined £138 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £55 surcharge.

SHANE DOWSELL, 35, of Fairoak Avenue, Newport, was fined £200 after he admitted possession of cannabis on March 20, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

NAZRUL AMIN, 31, of Telford Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months and £120 after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in their blood on Ruskin Avenue on August 22, 2022.

BEKIM MATMUJA, 37, of Market Square, Brynmawr, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on September 10, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 170 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 18 months, pay £300 costs and a £114 surcharge.