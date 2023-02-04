THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like rape, drug dealing, assault and burglary.

We look at their cases.

Karlie Tuft

Jealous Karlie Tuft slashed the face of a woman she believed was flirting with her boyfriend.

There were fears the victim may be permanently disfigured after being cut to the cheek, lip and nostril with a knife.

Tuft, 33, of Lavery Close, Newport, was jailed for six years and six months after she was found guilty following a five-day trial of wounding with intent.

Kane Watkins

Young dealer Kane Watkins is back behind bars for trafficking drugs not long after being released from custody on licence.

The 21-year-old from Caerphilly was caught with cocaine and heroin worth more than £7,000 just before Christmas.

Watkins, who pleaded guilty to possession of the class A drugs with intent to supply, was sent to prison for three years and four months.

Joseph Curley

A career burglar with 40 house break-ins to his name was told by a judge he was committing crime so fast the police were finding it hard to keep up with him.

Joseph Curley, 50, from Newport carried out his latest raid at a house in the city’s Albert Terrace while the owner was asleep upstairs.

He was jailed for two years and three months after he admitted burglary.

Gareth Reilly

A paedophile who subjected a young girl to a catalogue of sexual abuse is starting a long jail sentence.

Gareth Reilly, 46, from Newport was found guilty following a trial of four counts of rape and one of indecent assault.

He will have to serve two-thirds of a 20-year term behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

Phillip Chilcott

Drug dealers "forced" a cocaine user to work for them after he built up a big debt over his £350-a-day habit.

Phillip Chilcott, 35, from Blackwood, owed serious criminals £2,000 after he was snorting between three and seven grams of coke every 24 hours at one point.

He was jailed for 12 months after he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and Valium.

Abdulla Taleb

Abdulla Taleb threatened a police officer about to give evidence in a trial and said “he’s a dead man walking”.

The 54-year-old warned Gwent Police Detective Constable Barrie Redmond that: “I know where you live.”

Taleb, of Bailey’s Hay, Mathern, Chepstow, was jailed for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness.