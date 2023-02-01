CAERPHILLY is set to host its first ever Pride parade in June this year, the council has announced.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has said Pride Caerffili will be a day-long celebration to recognise LGBTQ+ people’s contribution to society.

The “family friendly” celebrations will take place on Saturday, June 24, from midday until 7pm and will include live entertainment and an “iconic” Pride parade.

Deputy leader Jamie Pritchard, said: “We’ve been meeting for several months to consider the planning of the inaugural Pride Caerffili event. We’re confident that it will be an amazing day of live music, entertainment, and celebration as we come together in support of our LGBTQ+ community in Caerphilly County Borough.

“We at CCBC, are committed to ensuring Caerphilly County Borough remains an inclusive place to live, work and visit for all, and this event is just one way we can listen to the voices of our LGBTQ+ community.”

The parade is due to set off from St Martin’s School at midday, before making its way down through the town and looping around the Twyn car park area where it will finish.

The council’s announcement came on the first day of February, which is LGBT history month.