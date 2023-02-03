A DISABLED pensioner from Chepstow claims she was banned from a charity community centre without due cause after having volunteered there for "a number of years".

Elsie Diamond, 78, has been physically disabled since 1997, when she was in a serious road accident.

She has struggled with her mobility ever since, eventually taking early retirement.

Ms Diamond's sister, Janet, acts as her advocate and said: "After she had spent many long spells in hospital she eventually started to rebuild her life.

Janet and Elsie Diamond

"She eventually found a purpose in life and became involved with a charity, the Palmer Centre in Chepstow."

However, after volunteering at the charity - even sitting on the board of trustees at one point - Ms Diamond says her sister was abruptly banned from the centre.

Elsie began her volunteering days at the centre in the cafe.

"We still giggle today about the customers who had a saucerful of tea/coffee as well as a cupful," Ms Diamond said.

"Later on, she became one of the trustees of the charity for a number of years, but this role finished a couple of years ago."

However, her time at the centre, which made up a big part of her social life, was to end last year.

"There is a rule in the cafe - only five people per table," Ms Diamond explained.

"Elsie was sat at a table with four of her friends. Her daughter popped in and sat on the seat of Elsie's rollator and did not intend to stay.

"One of the staff approached the table and told them it was only five to a table. It was explained that Elsie's daughter was not staying."

Ms Diamond claims that the staff member then became "quite abrasive" and says Elsie's daughter was told "I don't care where you sit, you can sit on your head for all I care."

That summer, Ms Diamond says her sister was taken in to the office at the centre "on three occasions", accused of "being disrespectful to staff".

Then, on September 22, things came to a head.

Elsie received a letter stating that she was banned from attending the centre.

"The reason given was 'being disrespectful behaviour because she would not speak to the staff'," Ms Diamond said.

Ms Diamond and her sister appealed the decision, but the ban was upheld.

"As a result of the ban she has lost a big part of her social life," Ms Diamond said, explaining that Elsie attended the centre at least six times each week.

Peter Farley, chair of trustees at the Palmer Centre, said that the charity could not comment on individual cases.

However, a statement from the charity reads: "The trustees run the charity in accordance with our formal policies, such as our complaints policy.

"The trustees have a duty of care to ensure that our volunteers and staff, a number of whom are vulnerable, are protected from abuse and poor behaviour by visitors to the centre.

"They reserve the right to exclude a visitor, if their behaviour is such that the welfare and wellbeing of staff, volunteers and other visitors is threatened.

"An exclusion will always be a last resort, and the decision to exclude a visitor is taken after seeking legal advice and advice from local specialists, such as GAVO (Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations).

"Fortunately, the incidence of poor behaviour at the Centre is low, and in the history of the charity it has been necessary to exclude only one person from the centre."