BRITS are being urged to act today if they need a new passport, with prices for applications set to rise tomorrow.

From February 2, new passport fees will be introduced to all applications, including those who are newly applying for a passport or renewing their passport.

The changes were announced on the Government's website which informed the public that the increase was required to help the Home Office "to continue improving its services.”

The cost of a standard online application for an adult made within the UK will jump from £75.50 to £82.50.

Meanwhile, the free for a child's passport under the same conditions will rise to £53.50 from £49.

The change will also affect postal applications which will increase from £85 to £93 for adults and £58.50 to £64 for children.

It is the first time in five years that the cost of applying for a passport has increased, the Home Office said.

The Government’s web page reads: “The new fees will help the Home Office move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation.

“The Government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.

“The fees will also contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders."

When should I renew my passport?





You need to renew or replace your passport if it has expired or if you do not have enough time left on it.

The amount of time left on your passport changes depending on the country that you are visiting.

You can check the entry requirements of the country you want to travel to by visiting the UK's Foreign travel advice website.

If you still have a European Union or burgundy passport, you do not need to replace the passport as long as it is valid for travel.

It's important to note that there are different rules for when you have had your passport lost, stolen or damaged.