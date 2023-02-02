CUSTOMERS have been left angry over a change to online delivery rules at ASOS.

The fashion giant recently emailed customers to inform them of the change which has been labelled as “cheeky” and a “joke” by shoppers.

ASOS Premier customers currently pay £11.95 a year to secure free next day delivery and nominated day delivery on all shops over £10.

However, the minimum spend to secure those delivery options is being increased by ASOS.

From February 28, ASOS Premier customers will have to spend £15 in order to qualify for free next day delivery and nominated day delivery.

The ASOS email said: “Firstly, we just want to say thanks for being a Premier customer. As one of our faves, we want to give you a heads up about an upcoming change to your membership.

“Starting on 28 February 2023 you’ll need to spend £15 or more to get free next day deliver. But don’t worry – if you do spend less than £15, you’ll still ger free standard delivery.

“That said, if you do want to cancel your subscription, we understand – just contact customer care.”

Many subscribers to ASOS Premier have threatened to cancel their membership, with one saying: “I’m not renewing my asos premier once it expires this year, so many stipulations for something I pay for?!”

Another added: “ASOS premier is now the biggest rip off! Already paid £10 for next day delivery but now have to spend £15 to qualify makes no sense! Definitely cancelling now.”