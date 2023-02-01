CALLING out in worry in the dark on a windswept mountainside, desperate to be reunited, all of a sudden they hear the trot of the trotters trotting, and that familiar ‘oink’, and out of the dark appears Gertie!

In a heart-warming video, a Newport woman was reunited with her 20-stone pig after it went missing on January 26.

Video footage shows owner Holly desperately calling out on a hillside near Llanharan for Gertie the kune kune pig pig, which ended up an incredible 25 miles away from her home in Brickyard Lane, Newport – near High Cross roundabout.

Due to the distance, Holly now suspects Gertie was pinched and cruelly dumped outside Llanharan - located west of Cardiff - after media pressure built to find the missing pig.

Watch the video below as Gertie appears miraculously out the dark!

Gertie went missing on January 26

Gertie was recovered with just a few ‘scratches and bumps’, but was thirsty and exhausted after her ordeal.

“Someone sent a photo of a pig they had seen in Llanharan,” explained Holly. “I did not have a clue where that was. When I saw the photo I shot off my sofa and in a panic I typed in Llanharan on my phone and it was like 40 minutes away. I was there straight away and walked about the mountainside screaming trying to see her, then she came trotting towards me.”

The heartbraking FB message made by Holly when Gertie went missing

Incredibly, Holly searched for Gertie while eight-and-a-half months pregnant. “I would have stayed three days on that mountainside trying to find her,” she said.

Gertie’s rescue mission involved a seven-seater car and a shed door, with the door being used as a ramp to get Gertie in the vehicle.

Gertie was found 25 miles away from her home

Owner Holly said Gertie was exhausted

Despite the good news of Gertie’s return, Holly says her and her family are now worried for their beloved pet’s safety.

“Everyone was just crying (when Gertie returned). We wish she could speak to tell us what happened. We do not know if she was kept in a box or if she was uncomfortable. She was exhausted and thirsty when we found her,” said Holly.

Gertie is a 20 stone kune kune pig

“We are being a lot more vigilant,” added Holly. “The world is no longer as pleasant as it used to be. This is what people are doing. I am gobsmacked I found her alive.”

Holly has reported the incident to the police and is awaiting an officer to take a statement.