A PAEDOPHILE who sexually abused schoolgirls is starting a long prison sentence.
Benjamin Rodgers, 31, “exploited” his victims, a court was told.
The defendant pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child with the offences taking place in Caerphilly county last year.
MORE NEWS: Paedophile raped little girl after showing her porn film
Rodgers was jailed for 16 years at Swansea Crown Court.
Gwent Police have refused to release a custody picture of him.
“We will not release a photograph of an individual if there are suitable grounds to believe it may compromise someone’s safety,” a spokesperson said.
Rodgers, of Parc Prison, Bridgend, will have to register as a sex offender for life and he was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
He has to pay a £190 victim surcharge following his release from custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article