A PAEDOPHILE who sexually abused schoolgirls is starting a long prison sentence.

Benjamin Rodgers, 31, “exploited” his victims, a court was told.

The defendant pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child with the offences taking place in Caerphilly county last year.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile raped little girl after showing her porn film

Rodgers was jailed for 16 years at Swansea Crown Court.

Gwent Police have refused to release a custody picture of him.

“We will not release a photograph of an individual if there are suitable grounds to believe it may compromise someone’s safety,” a spokesperson said.

Rodgers, of Parc Prison, Bridgend, will have to register as a sex offender for life and he was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

He has to pay a £190 victim surcharge following his release from custody.