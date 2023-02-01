GLOBAL popstar Beyoncé has officially announced her Renaissance World Tour and she's coming to the UK.
The award-winning artists will travel across the UK for six dates, starting in Europe in May.
The 'Break My Soul' artists will visit Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and London.
The tour comes following the 2022 release of her critically acclaimed album, Renaissance.
The artist shared the exciting news in a post on her Instagram page, sharing a picture and simply writing: "RENAISSANCEㅤ ㅤWORLD TOUR 2023."
Fans of the singer have shared their excitement after Beyoncé last toured the UK back in 2018.
Beyoncé 2023 UK Tour dates
- Wednesday 17 May – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- Saturday 20 May – Edinburgh, Murrayfield
- Tuesday 23 May – Sunderland, Stadium of Light
- Monday 29 May – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium
- Tuesday 30 May – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium
- Friday 2 June – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium
How to get tickets to Beyoncé 2023 UK Tour
Details on how to get tickets have yet to be released but are set to be announced soon.
Information on the Beyonce website writing "soon" hints at fans to keep a close eye.
