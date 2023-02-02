A MAN was caught drink-driving after having just one can of alcohol, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Richard Gwilym, 49, was stopped by Gwent Police on the A469 at Pengam, Blackwood, last month.

David Thomas, prosecuting, said the defendant gave a reading of 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Gwilym pleaded guilty to drink-driving with the offence being committed on January 14.

Darren Bishop, representing the defendant, said: “He had ended his shift in work and had one can of alcohol.”

The court wasn’t told what kind of alcohol it was but heard Gwilym had thought he was OK to drive without being over the limit.

The warehouse worker will now have to take a taxi to his job, Mr Bishop added.

The defendant, of Nantgwyn, Trelewis, Treharris, Merthyr Tydfil, was banned from driving for three years.

Gwilym was fined £280 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £112 surcharge.

He had been banned from driving before after a conviction for failing to provide a specimen.