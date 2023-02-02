A WOMAN is to go on trial after she pleaded not guilty to having a knife in public.
Carmela Chambers, 37, from Newport denied committing the alleged offence in the city’s Clarence Place on January 13.
The defendant, of Corporation Road, will face trial on March 17.
She was granted unconditional bail after appearing before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
