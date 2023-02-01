RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after six rabbits were found abandoned in a dog crate in woodland in Newport.

A member of the public found the animals - two adults and four babies - in a dog crate at around 4pm on Saturday, January 28 in a wooded area near Dyffryn.

One of the babies was found dead, and another died shortly afterwards.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Gemma Black said: “The rabbits are now safe in our care with the two baby rabbits going into foster homes and the two adults being cared for at a boarding establishment.

“The adults are confirmed as an adult male and an adult female, so likely they are mum and dad.

“We’d like to thank the member of the public who found them and took them to a safe place before we arrived.”

RSPCA Cymru are now appealing for information and anyone with any information about these rabbits can contact the appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Ms Black said: “We understand that times are tough at the moment with the cost of living crisis, but abandoning animals like this in a wooded area is not acceptable.

“It was very sad that two of the babies didn’t make it, but the others are all healthy and are doing well in our care.”

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, with a recently-opened telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650.

An RSPCA spokesperson added: “Our rescue teams will be out in all weathers this winter, rescuing animals from abuse, neglect and suffering.

"Please don’t let animals pay the price of the cost-of-living crisis.

"To join the winter rescue and help our rescuers be there for the animals in need, please visit our website.”