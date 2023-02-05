AFTER fading away some years ago, listening to music on vinyl is very much back - with sales of records in the UK exceeding those of CDs last year for the first time in 35 years.

In total 5.5 million vinyl records were sold in 2022 - a massive turnaround since the format was written off by many following the rise of the CD in the 1980s.

And for those getting into vinyl for the first time, independent record shops such as Kriminal Records - which moved from Newport Market into the Market Arcade late in 2021 - offer a wealth of knowledge, advice, and recommendations.

A range of vinyl records available at Kriminal Records.

Owner Dean Beddis said he had seen an increasing number of younger customers show an interest in the format.

"I have seen groups of them come in and look through the cheaper stuff and chatting away," he said.

“I had one girl come in and ask me if there was music on both sides, as she was only used to CDs, so there is that aspect to vinyl.

“Older people are getting back into it too. We have seen good attendance at record fairs in Newport with more people coming in.

“Vinyl gets people talking, as it's more of a social interaction as you chat to customers about music and it gets them looking into shops and interacting with others.”

Dean Beddis of Kriminal records sees young and old buy vinyl each day.

Mr Beddis continued the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis had been tough on smaller independent businesses such as his, but the increased interest in vinyl was helping keep his shop going.

“A lot of places like us were totally struggling during lockdown," he said. "You could sell online but couldn’t physically buy the collections, and you couldn't interact with people to recommend an album.

“But maybe lockdown did play a part in the sales increasing, as people were in their homes they were getting records out and playing them.

“It's not like downloading music, as you have something physical, the posters and the lyrics and you have to turn it over.

“The effort you make into playing the record, you take notice of the music and it's not just something you put on to do the hoovering in the background, you put a record on and listen to it.

“Vinyl records are a beautiful thing, I have always sold them and noticed new people come in and out to look or buy some records.

"It's part of a community like pubs and it brings people back into the town and it's all positive which I hope continues."