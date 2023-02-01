A NEW Aldi store in Newport has been given planning permission - despite council officers saying it should be refused.

There is currently an Aldi on Malpas Road which – according to the company – it has “outgrown”. The new supermarket will be built on land at the R. J. Mason Transport yard in Crindau.

At a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, February 1, planning officer Geraint Roberts said the application should be rejected based on flood concerns and retail policy.

Mr Roberts said: “They want to move shops from where we expect them to be, to where we wouldn’t expect them to be.”

Cllr Trevor Watkins, who represents Marshfield and Tredegar Park, said the council was “penalising” the company, because it had previously allowed Sainsbury’s to move to the proposed area.

Shaftesbury councillor Paul Cockeram spoke in support of the application and said the site needed to be developed. He added: “Something has to be done there, it’s appalling.”

The Labour councillor said: “The people of Shatesbury are not concerned about the development, but they do want to see it developed.”

Cllr Cockeram said that if the current Aldi left Malpas Road, it could give small, local businesses the opportunity to benefit from the footfall.

There are 113 car parking spaces – including six disabled spaces and ten with electric charging points – in the plans.

Planning permission for the supermarket is subject to conditions, which officers will now compile. If the applicant agrees to the conditions, the development can go ahead, if not the application will return to the committee.

The site already has planning permission for an Aldi, which was granted in 2020, also against officer recommendations. The most recent application was an update to the original planning permission.