RESIDENTS in Crosskeys have called for action to stamp out a spate of anti-social behaviour in the area that has seen doors kicked and vandalised during the evening.

People living in the village near Newport have said they have become so concerned by the incidents they have set up their own emergency phone group to report problems and deal with them.

Gwent Police Inspector Oliver Petty said a ‘patrol plan is in place’ while councillor Julian Simmonds said the acts of vandalism are having a ‘detrimental impact’ on locals.

Damage caused to one kicked in door (Image: Anonymous)

Damage caused to one kicked in door. Picture: Anonymous

Last month the Argus spoke to a Crosskeys resident who said she was left ‘frightened to go out.’

Another resident said: “Young kids come to the village kicking doors.

“A few years ago, a few of us set up a group on messenger called 'a call of 99' and we would go over together to stop the vandalism and talk to the kids.

“I think this may end up being our way forward, if the police haven't the numbers to attend we'll give a call of 99 and a few of us will be out asking the kids politely to stop kicking doors and get on the next train back to wherever they came from.

“It's not been set up yet just a suggestion of something we've done in the past.

“There is a lack of available policing, parental oversight and no CCTV in Crosskeys other than residents personal CCTV.

“What I think would go a long way is a CCTV camera on Crosskeys corner capturing the steps from the train station and fines for litter dropping alone would pay for the camera."

Gwent Police confirmed that on Sunday, January 22, officers dispersed a group of people in Crosskeys following calls reporting a number of doors being kicked during the evening.

A resident of Salisbury Steet, who was forced to pay £400 to repair their damaged door said: “Parents who should take more control of their kids, and there is a total lack of interest from the police despite criminal damage being caused."

Cllr Simmonds is urging residents to be vigilant and wanted to assure residents that he is in ‘constant dialogue’ with Gwent Police.

The pictured door costed £400 to repair (Image: Anonymous)

The pictured door costed £400 to repair. Picture: Anonymous

Cllr Simmonds said: “I will continue to work closely with the community and our local police colleagues to help address problems of anti-social behaviour in Crosskeys and the surrounding area.

“It is unfortunate that the actions of an inconsiderate minority is having such a detrimental impact on the lives of local residents. I would urge everyone to be vigilant and report any concerns or incidents to ensure they can be investigated and addressed.”

Councillor Julian Simmonds (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

Councillor Julian Simmonds. Picture: Caerphilly County Borough Council

Last month Gwent Police received a report of unknown persons knocking and kicking doors in Gladstone Street, Crosskeys at around 5.25pm on Monday, January 2.

Inspector Petty said: "A patrol plan is in place, and officers continue to patrol Crosskeys and the wider area.

"Disorderly behaviour that has a negative impact on our communities will not be tolerated and we’re continuing to work to identify those responsible.”