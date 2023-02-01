POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a Newport woman who has been missing since Friday.

Antonia Cueto, 47, was last seen around 6pm on Friday, January 27, near her home address in Newport.

Gwent Police officers say they are concerned for her welfare.

Ms Cueto is described as around 5ft 2ins tall, medium build, with fair complexion and mousey ,shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy raincoat, navy jeggings and trainers. She has known links to Butetown, Cardiff.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300033009.

"Antonia is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that she is safe and well."