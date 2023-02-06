THE headquarters of Torfaen Sea and Royal Marine Cadets has reopened following a transformation.

The building in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, has been completely refurbished, including plastered ceilings and walls, a new roof and flooring installed.

Cadets on the re-opening day (Image: Sian Phillips)

Previously the cadets were unable to use a number of rooms at the site in Pleasant Road due to leaking and damp.

Petty Officer Sian Phillips said: “The leaking started just before lockdown and just got worse over time because the building wasn’t being used.

The building prior to the transformation (Image: Sian Phillips)

“After Christmas we started painting the classrooms first and then moved onto the main hall which we call the main deck.

“This will improve facilities as the classrooms are all fresh and we can teach lessons to individual groups without being disturbed.

The new and improved facilities (Image: Sian Phillips)

“We are looking to recruit more cadets and staff members.”

The building reopened to the cadets on Tuesday, January 31.