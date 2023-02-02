FUNERAL arrangements have been made for David Hando - 'the man who saved Newport County AFC' - his family have revealed.

Mr Hando died last month at the age of 84.

The club president was a leading light in keeping County going after the old club was liquidated in February 1989.

Hando was chairman of the Exiles for the first nine years of its existence and was inducted into the clubs hall of fame in 2015, two years after the return to the Football League.

Mr Hando's family have said they "would like to thank everyone for their kind tributes, particularly those of Newport County AFC and those in the South Wales Argus".

They have said that a thanksgiving service in memory of Mr Hando will be held on at St Julians Methodist Church on Tuesday, February7.

The service will get under way at at 11am.

People have been asked to send any donations, in lieu of flowers, to St Davids Hospice Care or St Julians Methodist Church.

Funds may be given online at toveybros.co.uk/funeral or by calling into Tovey Bros' Chepstow Road premises.

Mr Hando's family have asked if those attending the service would like to wear a touch of amber - to pay tribute to his key role in the club.

"The family welcome the many people whose lives David has touched during

his life, for the St Julians Methodist Thanksgiving," they said.

"However if you're not able to attend the service, a live feed will be made available on YouTube."

The link to view Mr Hando's memorial service digitally is youtube.com/@stjuliansmethodistchurch8691/streams



