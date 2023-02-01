POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a missing Newport man, last seen near the docks on Monday.

Cen Trossmann, 29, was last seen around 5.30pm on Monday, January 30, near Newport Docks.

Gwent Police officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as around 5ft 5” tall, of slim build with a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing dark jeans, black, shoes, black long-sleeved t-shirt and grey hoody

Mr Trossmann has links to the Bedfordshire area and is believed to be driving a silver Ford pick-up truck.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300032550.

"Cen is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."