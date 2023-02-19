Gareth, aged 39, from Newport, has set himself the target of completing at least one gruelling fund raising event each month of 2023.

All the money raised will be donated to Newport-based St David's Hospice Care in memory of his father, Graham, who was diagnosed and died of cancer last year and who was cared for by the hospice.

Gareth, of Newport-Based Parker & Co Accountants, said: "I have set myself a challenge which I'll be undertaking throughout 2023. I have the aim of raising £10,000 for the hospice.

"My father, Graham, was diagnosed with and died of cancer in 2022. Throughout this time, he and my mother, Janet, were cared for and supported in the most exceptional way, by the carers at St David’s Hospice Care.

Family support: Gareth Pinder (third right) with his dad, Graham (right) and (l to r) sister Rachael, brother in law, James, wife Jennifer, daughter Scarlett and mother Janet

"Anyone who has either been diagnosed with, or has friends or family who have been diagnosed with cancer, will understand how devastating and cruel this disease is. But, incredibly, St David’s Hospice Care managed to alleviate some of the pain.

"It provided the equipment and nurses to keep Dad comfortable and at home in Newport until the end, but they did so much more. They provided support to my mother, helping her navigate the situation, both practically and emotionally and they turned up and sat with the family during Dad’s final hours.

"The hospice do the most difficult job with incredible warmth, empathy and humour. They don’t work on auto pilot or just follow processes to ‘tick a box’. St David’s Hospice Care provide a truly essential service.

"I want to raise money for the hospice, to help them continue to provide the exceptional care and support that Dad and my family received. I have never been more conscious of the fact that anyone could need the support of St David’s Hospice Care at any time, and without notice.

"To raise money, I will be completing at least one challenge per month. I’m aiming to raise £10,000 for the hospice.

Gareth Pinder started his 'Year of Pain' fundraising marathon with a 10k at Chepstow Racecourse

"I started off the year by completing the Chepstow 10k at Chepstow Racecourse on Sunday, January 29, which I completed in a time of 58mins, 53 secs.

"This will be followed by the Hoka Half Marathon, Afan Fforest in February; the Newport Half Marathon in March and the Lydney Olympic Triathlon, 750m swim, 48k bike, 10k run, in April.

"In May there are two events I've signed up for, the Tour of Pembrokeshire 105-mile cycle event and the Swansea Sprint Triathlon; in June the Cardiff Legends 70.3 Triathlon (1.9k swim, 88k bike, 21.8k run while in July there is currently a gap.

"I'll complete the Tough Mudder 15k - 30 obstacles in August and the Ironman 70.3 (1.9k swim , 88k bike, 21.8k run) in September. In October there is the full Iron Man (3.8k swim, 180k bike, 42k run).

"I still have gaps in months, such as July, November and December which I will fill as and when I can and will also add further events into my schedule to ensure that I can reach my fundraising total.

"I'm calling this my a year of pain and I have no doubt at all that it'll be tough but I'll keep at the forefront of my mind the fantastic care that my dad received from the hospice which I'm sure will keep me going at the hardest and lowest moments of my year long challenge.

"All monies raised will go to St David’s Hospice Care. Parker & Co has agreed to pay all entrance fees and I will self-fund any travel required.

"If you can support me then please go to the below justgiving page and donate. To follow my progress through training and the events you can Search for me on Strava and Instagram."

You can support Gareth with a donation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gareth-pinder1