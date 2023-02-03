A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KELLY EWERS, 27, of Ferndale Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £2,148 after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to Volkswagen Scirocco on September 5, 2022.

She was also fined £120.

CARMEN CHAN, 24, of The Crescent, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 16 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in her blood on Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, on September 19, 2022.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Man admits brutal assault on girlfriend

PAIGE WOODS, 27, of Sorrel Drive, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a motor vehicle on August 14, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

LEE MURPHY, 33, of Meadowbrook Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was jailed for 16 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 24 months after he admitted assault by beating and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on August 28, 2022.

He was ordered to attend a 29-day “Building Better Relationships” programme and ordered to pay £250 compensation, £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

NATHAN COOK, 27, of Cefn Y Lon, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to sending communication conveying a threatening message between July 1, 2022 and July 4, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

CRAIG ANDREW BROOKES, 37, of Grove Road, Risca, was ordered to pay £530 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Redland Road on April 19, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

DANIELLE LLEWELLYN, 31, of Glan Yr Afon, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on White Rose Way, New Tredegar, on September 1, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

MICHAEL NESSBERT, 38, of Fairhaven Close, St Mellons, Cardiff, was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs after he admitted causing criminal damage to a front door in Pontypool on November 27, 2022.