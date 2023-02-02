A CONVICTED drug dealer was “back at it again” after coming out of prison when police caught him offering to supply cocaine.

Levy Timmins, 29, from Newport had tried to go straight following his release from jail and was working as a trainee plasterer.

But he was sucked back into the drugs world and was acting as a go-between for cocaine traffickers.

Timmins was described at Newport Crown Court as a “dealer’s dealer”.

MORE NEWS: Man admits brutal assault on girlfriend

The defendant was arrested after they seized an iPhone from a suspected female drug dealer they arrested which contained messages between the two of them.

Rachel Knight, prosecuting, read out some of the messages which included: “What are you paying? I can get 27s, don’t tell no one.

“If it’s no good, you can send it back.

Levy Timmins

“I can do 18 quid (referring to £1,800) a day, I’ve got a big punter.”

The prosecutor added: “The defendant was offering cocaine on a buy now, pay later basis.

“It suggests a potentially lucrative business.

“This is his second drug trafficking offence.

“We say he is steeped in drugs – he’s gone to prison, come out, and is back at it again.

“The defendant played a significant role and people are coming to him.

“These people are drug dealers.”

Timmins, of Gaer Vale, pleaded guilty to offering to supply cocaine between June 2, 2022 and July 8, 2022.

The defendant was jailed for three years in 2021 for supplying crack cocaine.

Ben Waters, representing him, said: “Other people were asking him if he was able to sort flake, a reference to cocaine.

“He was facilitating contact between a lower stream supplier and a higher stream supplier.

“The defendant knows it’s something he shouldn’t have been doing.

“He said, ‘I don’t want my name mentioned.’”

Mr Waters added that his client had tried to live an honest life following his release from prison before “foolishly” getting involved in drugs again.

The judge, Recorder Joanna Evans, jailed Timmins for four years and told him he would serve half of that sentence in custody before being released on licence.