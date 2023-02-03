TWO childhood friends have opened a piercing shop in Cwmbran with an all-female team.

Natasha Harries and Kate Barnfield, who met at school aged 13, chose Cwmbran to open their second piercing shop due to the success of their Barry store.

Empress Piercing’s Cwmbran studio opened on January 21 in 33 Gwent Square, Cwmbran Shopping Centre. Their Barry store is located at 156 Holton Road.

Natasha and Kate outside their new studio (Image: Ceidiog)

Natasha and Kate outside their new studio. Picture: Natasha Harries

The two entrepreneurs said the studio promotes body positivity and aims to help women who may ‘feel uncomfortable or intimidated in traditional piercing environments.’

Ms Harries said: “As women in business, we wanted to create a space to empower people and where clients felt safe to express themselves.

“To us, Empress Piercing is not just a business, it's a movement. A movement that promotes self-expression and body positivity.

“We understand the importance of creating a safe and welcoming space for our clients, especially for women who may feel uncomfortable or intimidated in traditional piercing environments.

Inside Empress Piercing Cwmbran (Image: Natasha Harries)

Inside Empress Piercing Cwmbran. Picture: Natasha Harries

“Our all-female team ensures that our clients feel comfortable and secure while they are with us, allowing them to fully embrace and express themselves in a non-judgmental and supportive environment.”

Empress Piercing Cwmbran is open Wednesday to Sunday and will be managed by Ms Harries, while Ms Barnfield will run the Barry store.

The Barry Studio started off as a rented back room in a tattoo shop, the duo then transformed the parlour into a piercing studio after the tattooist decided to move premises in July 2022.

The new studio opened last month (Image: Natasha Harries)

The new studio opened last month. Picture: Natasha Harries

Ms Harries said: “Both of us have loved piercing and jewellery since we were teenagers.

“It had been Kate’s dream to pierce since she was young, and Natasha has always had a love of business.

“The thing we love the most about piercings is how it can transform someone’s relationship with themselves.

“The amount of confidence a piercing or a piece of Jewellery can bring to someone’s life is amazing.

“We bring clients so much joy and get to put a smile on someone’s face every day – nothing else compares to it.”