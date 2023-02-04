A NEWPORT woman has achieved her dream weight – while still enjoying her favourite meals including carbonara.

Sher Searle had always struggled with her weight, admitting that if there was a badge for yo-yo dieting, she would have had one.

She joined Slimming World, in Underwood, in 2019 and all was going well until the Covid pandemic hit.

“Before I knew it, I had reverted back to my old ways and my weight suffered,” said Ms Searle.

As time went on she found that her weight was impacting her physical and mental health.

“Deep down I believed I had too much weight to lose and I didn’t think it was possible to get where I wanted to be,” said Ms Searle.

“It was time for a change.”

With restrictions easing she returned to the Underwood Slimming World group.

“I believed in the plan and this time I believed in myself,” said Ms Searle.

“I made meal times exciting, trying new recipes and adapting some of my favourite meals to make them Slimming World friendly.

“Carbonara that used to be made with pancetta and cream was replaced with lean bacon medallions and fat free natural yogurt - I even served it with garlic bread.

“There was no need for guilt because it was all on plan.

"I had found a whole new positive relationship with food, and the results were showing each week at the scales.”

Within 12 months she has reached her goal weight, losing more than four stone, and has maintained this for the past five months.

Clothes shopping – which she previously hated – is now enjoyable for her, with her feeling better physically and mentally.

“Most of all I love that I have learned a whole new relationship with food and a better understanding of food which will help me keep my weight in check,” said Ms Searle.

“I’ve met amazing and supportive people in group along with the most awesome, knowledgeable, and encouraging consultant.”

Tracey James, who runs the Underwood Slimming World group, is proud of Mr Searle who is an “inspiration” and a “massive support to other members”.

People can find out more about Slimming World at slimmingworld.co.uk