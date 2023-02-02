NEW facilities which formed an £18 million project at Newport’s only Welsh-medium secondary school have opened ahead of schedule.

Plans to demolish an old teaching block which was deemed “unfit for purpose” at Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed were greenlit in 2020.

A new block, giving pupils and staff access to new classrooms, staff rooms, offices, and a purpose-built canteen and assembly hall, has now opened in its place.

The project has also seen an all-weather sports pitch built, complete with floodlights.

The development, which is part of the Welsh Government’s sustainable communities for learning programme (formerly the 21st Century Schools programme), had been due to open at Easter this year.

The school opened in 2016, and moved to its permanent home on Duffryn Way two years later after the first teaching block was built as part of the first stage of the 21st Century Schools programme.

Classrooms, science labs, music rooms, a library and a drama suite were all included in the first teaching block.

Headteacher Eirian Jones said: “We are so pleased with the space this new block provides with a fit for purpose canteen and assembly hall.

“This excellent new environment will provide our learners with the best possible opportunity to succeed through the medium of Welsh.”

Cllr Deborah Davies, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “This modern, fit-for-purpose building has replaced a 1950s building that was not in a good condition.

“As well as providing an excellent learning environment, it offers much improved spaces for all the pupils to meet for assemblies and to eat lunch. I’m delighted with the new building and particularly that it was delivered early.

“Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed is the city’s first Welsh-medium secondary school, serving the city and the south west of Monmouthshire, and it’s going from strength to strength.

“The council has made a commitment to grow Welsh-medium education in Newport, as set out in the Welsh in Education Strategic Plan, and Ysgol Gyfun Is Coed is pivotal to our ambitions.”