NEWPORT city centre is among the safest in Wales and England, according to a new study.

Researchers analysed crime data for 50 towns and cities, measuring the numbers of reported offences compared with populations.

They ranked Newport as having the third-safest city centre, based on the number of crimes reported per capita.

The city ranked lowest when it came to reported sex offences and was among the lowest for robberies, the researchers found.

However, arson, criminal damage and public order offences were all comparatively higher in Newport compared with the other top 10 "safest" cities in the study.

Newport wasn't the only Welsh town or city which researchers ranked among the safest. Swansea was named the second-best Welsh or English city for safety, and Cardiff came in 10th place.

The top 10 "safest" cities, according to the study, are, in descending order: Reading, Swansea, Newport, Woking, Watford, Southend, Stoke, Luton, Ipswich and Cardiff.

At the other end of the scale, London was named the least "safe" town or city in Wales and England, scoring highly for reports of violence, theft, drugs and weapon possession.

Nowhere in Wales featured in this "least safe" list, which comprised, from first to tenth: London, Salford, Bolton, Bradford, Leeds, Wigan, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Birmingham and Colchester.

The safest and least safe towns and cities in England and Wales. (Image: Study by Get Licensed)

The researchers also looked at reports of what they considered to be typically "high street-related" criminal offences.

These included things like shoplifting, theft, criminal damage or arson, and burglary of non-residential properties.

"While many other types of crimes can happen on the high street, crimes such as shoplifting and muggings are likely to be the things you may be concerned with when you’re out and about in your city centre," the researchers said.

Again, reported offences were compared with population data to give a "safety score" for each town or city.

Newport scored well in this category, too, and according to the study is the fourth-safest town or city centre for "high street" crime.

Reports of thefts were low compared with others in the top 10, but reports of non-residential burglaries were comparatively higher.

The top 10 "safest" town or city centres are, in descending order: Woking, Southend, Swansea, Newport, Reading, Plymouth, Warrington, Stoke, Gloucester and Swindon.