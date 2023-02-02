POP icon Beyonce officially announced she would be visiting the UK as part of the Renaissance World Tour.

The global superstar shared that she would be travelling to four UK cities, visiting Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and London.

Starting in May, the 'Break My Soul' singer's tour comes following the 2022 release of her critically acclaimed album, Renaissance.

She shared the exciting news with fans earlier this week, in an Instagram post, sharing a picture and simply writing: "RENAISSANCEㅤWORLD TOUR 2023."

Now as the first set of tickets go on sale, fans have been wondering how much tickets to see the global popstar will cost.

How much are tickets to Beyoncé Renaissance Tour 2023?





Tickets to see Beyoncé are set to sell out, so if you want to see the 'Crazy in Love' singer you'll need to be prepared.

It is also important to note that prices can vary for venues, depending on additional charges.

According to fans who were able to get tickets during the O2 pre-sale, prices start at £56.25 and rise to £2,400 each.

The most affordable prices are £56.25 for seated tickets but if you want to stand the cheapest will cost you £106.80.

Golden circle tickets cost £177.50 each whilst the cheaper VIP tickets are £256.

Ticket prices for Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/1TBO5Jgf8O — Jamie Smirk (@jamie_smirk) February 2, 2023

If you want to spend the big bucks you can spend £2,400 each for the Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience.

There are also VIP tickets that range from £769 to £341 each.

Beyoncé 2023 UK Tour dates

Wednesday 17 May – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

Saturday 20 May – Edinburgh, Murrayfield

Tuesday 23 May – Sunderland, Stadium of Light

Monday 29 May – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Tuesday 30 May – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Friday 2 June – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

How to get tickets to Beyoncé 2023 UK Tour

There are a range of ticket sales for Beyoncé's tour, starting on February 2, however, the general sale will launch on February 7 at 10am on Ticketmaster.

You can find out more information on Beyoncé's website.