WORK at an abandoned housing development in Ebbw Vale may be about to restart after a new developer was appointed.

Building work on new social housing at the Glanffrwd development in Ebbw Vale began two years ago - but came to a sudden stop in July 2021 when contractors WRW Construction went into administration.

But now housing provider Tai Calon, which is managing the site, has confirmed new developer Willis Construction has officially signed contracts to take over the site on Monday, February 6.

Glanffrwd development (Image: Newsquest)

Glanffrwd development. Picture: Newsquest

In August the Argus reported that Tai Calon told residents that a new contactor would be appointed in September and work would commence in October 2022, however in October no such work had started.

A spokesperson for Tai Calon said: "Willis Construction will take possession of the Glanffrwd site next Monday, February 6, 2023 and will start work immediately."

Tai Calon told the Argus in October that they had extended the tender period at the request of the contractors bidding for the work.

Resident Ray Stevens said: “Pavement access was restricted to my property for 18 months; I can’t walk down the pavement with the state of it.

Ray Stevens at the abandoned site (Image: Newsquest)

Ray Stevens at the abandoned site. Picture: Newsquest

“I can only take my wife Sandra out in a wheelchair, and this is horrendous with the state of the pavements and roads.

"The work was initially meant to be finished in May 2021."

The houses around the development will be a mixture of privately-owned and social housing.