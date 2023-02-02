ALMOST two years since a Newport man died after being restrained by police, a pre-inquest hearing into his death has been set.

Mouayed Bashir died on February 17, 2021, after being restrained by police at his parents’ house in Newport.

On the morning of his death, his parents called the emergency services, asking for an ambulance as they were concerned about their son’s welfare as he was having a mental health episode.

Instead of an ambulance, a number of police officers arrived at the scene and restrained Mr Bashir on his bedroom floor. He died shortly after.

Since his death, Mr Bashir's family have faced a lengthy wait for an inquest, with a number of delays due to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Previously, Mr Bashir's brothers Mohamed and Mohannad questioned the length of time it was taking for the investigation and that of Mohamud Hassan, who died following contact with the police in Cardiff just three weeks before their brother, and why it was taking so long in comparison to the case of Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped and murdered by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens less than a month after Mr Bashir's death.

The brothers understood there would be a delay with the backlog of cases following the covid pandemic, but felt that there has been an unacceptable delay with these two cases compared to that of Ms Everard, which was handled in a more timely manner.

But today – February 2 – almost two years to the date since Mr Bashir's death, the date for the pre-inquest hearing into his death has been announced.

The pre-inquest hearing will take place on Monday, February 27, at Newport Coroner’s Court.