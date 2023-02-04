CHEWBACCA and Tiddles, two male rabbits, are looking for a new home.

The two, who were both born in 2021, need to rehomed together as they are a bonded pair and are currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small animal sanctuary near Ponthir.

Chewbacca is black and white and Tiddles is all white.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Chewbacca and Tiddles came into us in December 2022.

"Both are very friendly rabbits who enjoy being stroked and do not mind being handled/picked up.

"Tiddles likes to spend a lot of time indoors, where as Chewbacca is outdoors more so.

"Tiddles had an abscess on the left side of his lip when coming into us. This has now cleared up and is causing him no further/on-going issues."

There is no age cap for any children in a potential new home.

The spokesman said any new home must have an outdoor space for the rabbits to roam in the spring/summer months.

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/