A PRIMARY school impressed inspectors who visited its classrooms recently, where they found a "supportive learning community".

A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited Markham Primary School, in Blackwood, in November and has now published a report on its findings.

There, inspectors found a "nurturing and vibrant place for pupils and staff" which children felt "proud" to be a part of.

"Ambitious" staff help pupils make "very good progress" in their time at the school, and all classes have a "strong" focus on developing literacy, numeracy and digital skills.

The inspectors were also happy with the "strong and supportive" leadership at the school, but did urge staff to make more of the "underdeveloped" outside learning space.

Pupils' progress was singled out for praise.

Estyn said "most" pupils enter the school "with skills below those expected for their age", but "overall" the learners - including children with additional learning needs - "make at least good progress, with some making very good progress in their learning" during their time at Markham Primary.

The vast majority of pupils "interact confidently and respectfully with adults and other children" and talk "with pride and enthusiasm about their school and their learning".

Children "engage purposefully in lessons and concentrate well", and "give support and encouragement sensitively about each other’s work".

Markham Primary has a "clear vision" for learning which aims to "inspire and challenge learners", Estyn said.

They noted a "collaborative culture" in classrooms, in which pupils can influence the themes and content of each term's learning.

The inspectors called the classroom environment "stimulating, attractive and contemporary", and said this helped encourage pupils "to produce work of a high standard".

Teachers at the "welcoming" school have "warm and positive" working relationships with pupils, and their "high expectations of their pupils" mean "behaviour of nearly all pupils is excellent".

Leaders at the school were also praised, with Estyn complimenting the "strong, effective and purposeful" direction of the headteacher.

There is a "positive culture" for staff development, and the school has been brought "to the heart of the community" by forging good relationships with governors and parents.

Estyn recommended Markham Primary "improve outdoor provision to enrich all pupils’ learning experiences", as well as improving attendance at the school.

The Blackwood school has also been invited to prepare two case studies for Estyn to share with other schools, as positive examples of curriculum design and effectively engaging the school community.