MORE people aged 40 and younger in Newport identify as non-religious than Christian for the first time.

New figures show that 43 per cent of people in Newport say they have no religion, compared to 42.8 per cent who are Christian.

Caerphilly and Torfaen were among the highest figures in England and Wales for people identifying as non-religious.

St Catherine’s Church, Crosskeys (Image: Street View)

In Caerphilly 56.7 per cent of people are non-religious, the figure was slightly lower in Torfaen at 50.8 per cent.

Humanists UK said it shows the nations face a "non-religious future".

Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr were among the areas of Gwent with the highest proportion of people who said they were Christian, at 54 per cent. This figure was nearly 10 per cent lower in Pontypool at 43.5 per cent.

The figures also revealed that the Pill and Docks area of Newport has the highest proportion of people who identify as Muslim in Gwent, at 29.7 per cent.

Mubarak Ali, secretary of the Islamic Society for Wales said: “There has been a small decrease in people coming but I think that is more to do with covid.

Victoria Road Mosque, Newport (Image: Mubarak Ali)

“We still have a good number coming to the mosque.”

The lowest practicing religion across Gwent was Sikhism with only 0.1 per cent identifying as Sikh in Monmouthshire.