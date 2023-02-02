POLICE continue to investigate a crash in Newport which left two people in hospital.

The crash happened at around 3.40pm on Thursday, January 26 on the A4042 road north of the city, near Junction 25A of the M4.

Two people, who police believe were both travelling on the same black Yamaha motorcycle, were rushed to hospital.

They are a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old man. The nature or extent of their injuries has not been made known.

Today, February 2, a spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed they remained in hospital where they were being treated for their injuries.

One week on from the crash, police enquiries are "ongoing" and an appeal for witnesses to come forward is still live, as officers try to piece together what happened that afternoon and how the two men were hurt.

"As officers work to investigate the cause of the collision, we’re asking for witnesses, or any motorists with dash-cam footage that were using the road between 3.30pm and 3.40pm, to contact us," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

Anyone who can help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300027284 with any details.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.