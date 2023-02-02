Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has had all charges against him dropped.

The 21-year-old footballer was suspended by the club after he was met with accusations of attempted rape and assault charges.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light were factors in their decision to stop the case.

Greater Manchester Police said it was “only fair” that they announce that Greenwood would no longer face criminal proceedings due to how high profile his case is.

Bradford-born Greenwood had originally faced one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all against the same complainant.

Manchester United have not yet commented on the news, but the striker does still remain under contract at the club despite the suspension, and had been included in the under-21 section of their squad at the beginning of the current season.

It is also believed Greenwood is still receiving his £75,000 weekly wage.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, Greater Manchester Police's head of public protection shared: "The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

"Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.

“I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them.

"An ever-increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and care for victims.

“If you feel you are or might be a victim, please don’t let this case put you off asking for help.”