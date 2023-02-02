TWO thugs left a man unconscious after they kicked, punched and stamped on him as he lay helpless on the floor during a brutal city centre assault.

Cousins Daeshaun Webbe, 20, and Luke Carvalho, 21, set upon Scott Thomas who was attacked as dawn broke following a night out in Newport.

The victim needed to be taken to hospital and the violence so vicious that he was left with footmarks over his body.

A piercing was also ripped from his ear, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told.

Daeshaun Webbe

Two “brave” women came to Mr Thomas’ aid as he was being assaulted on Cambrian Road.

They went to help him after they'd shouted at Webbe and Carvalho: “He’s innocent, he’s innocent. Why are you beating him up?”

Luke Carvalho

Laurence Jones, prosecuting, said there was an initial confrontation between the victim and the two defendants which saw Mr Thomas having his glasses knocked off.

He ran off but returned to the scene to retrieve them where he met Carvalho again who chased him down Cambrian Road before attacking him after trying to trip him up.

“The victim’s shoe came off and he was punched and kicked as he tried to pick it up,” Mr Jones told the court.

“Carvalho grabbed Mr Thomas by the T-shirt and punched him to the nose causing his glasses to come off again and one of the lenses to fall out.

“He was kicked to the face and the defendant told him, ‘What have you got for me?’

“Mr Thomas describes himself as being terrified.

“He heard footsteps coming from behind him and it was Webbe.”

Both defendants then began to punch, kick and stamp on Mr Thomas until he lay unconscious on the ground.

Reading out Mr Thomas’ victim impact statement, Mr Jones said: “I have flashbacks and I fear for my safety.

“It has affected my fragile mental health.”

The court heard he also lost his sense of smell for a time.

After Carvalho was arrested he told the police that Mr Thomas had “disrespected him”.

Both defendants admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of cannabis.

The offences took place last August.

Daniel Woodman for Webbe asked the court to take into account his young age and the fact that he had no previous convictions.

His barrister said the defendant’s father “had not been a shining example to him” and he found himself on the same wing in prison as his dad when he was first remanded in custody.

Webbe was a “promising junior footballer”, Mr Woodman added.

Hashim Salmman representing Carvalho told the court his client was entitled to a 25 per cent discount for pleading guilty.

The defendant had written a letter to the judge expressing his “remorse” for what he had done.

The judge, Recorder Robin Rouch, told them: “It was extremely fortunate you didn’t cause him serious injury.

"You kicked, punched and stamped on your victim's head."

Webbe, of Church Street, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for 22 months and Carvalho, of Milman Street, Newport, jailed for 22 months.