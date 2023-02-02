Two Newport dogs died after they were attacked in Newport on Saturday, December 3.

The owners of a Jack Russell and a Jack Russell cross Patterdale were walking within the Old Barn Estate when two dogs, described as XL bully-type breed, were off lead and attacked the two small dogs.

Officers attended the dog attack, it is believed the attack happened between 10am and 11am.

Both of the dogs attacked died.

Gwent Police who are appealing for information believe there were witnesses who have not come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “If you witnessed this attack or have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to call us on 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2200407003."

Owners of the Jack Russell were left devastated by the alleged attack.

Nicholas Kearney said his wife was walking 13-year-old Mickey, a dog they'd had since he was seven week's old.

He said: “It’s like we’ve lost a part of the family. It's hard to get over."