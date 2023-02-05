A CAERPHILLY student who had never touched a drill before has transformed a 70s bungalow described as a "house of horrors" into a eco-friendly home.

DIY newcomer Nia Jones, 25, paired up with roofer Mark Hughes for Channel 4 property show The Great House Giveaway, hosted by Simon O’Brien

The PHD student, who is studying Ocean Science at Bangor University, said she was ‘overwhelmed at the magnitude of the project in the beginning.’

Nia and Mark outside the renovated home (Image: Ceidiog)

The show challenges two strangers who are not homeowners to renovate a property bought at auction within a set budget and in just six months - if the project is successful, they both get to share the profits, or the house goes back to auction.

Ms Jones said “I think I went into it quite naively thinking there wouldn’t be much to do but it was a huge project to finish within six months.

“The eco side of things was the straightforward part. It was the traditional building issues that slowed us up.

“There were definitely a few points where I felt that it was unlikely we’d finish at any point - let alone within six months.”

Nia and Mark renovating the 70s bungalow (Image: Ceidiog)

The eco-friendly home is equipped with under floor heating, thermal cladding, solar panels air Source heat pump and an electric car charging port.

The transformed three-bedroom house’s energy rating increased from E to A.

Traditional heating systems were swapped for greener technology, it is the first time that a pair of renovators on the show have gone for the eco-approach.

Dad of three Mr Hughes, 33, said: “When I walked in on the first day, I said it was the house of horrors! I thought to myself ‘I’m quitting, I’m quitting, I’m quitting’!”

“Everyone was saying ‘even if it’s not the about the money, it’s an experience at the end of the day’ so once I started to think of it like that, I cracked on.”

The home is now valued at £300,000 (Image: Ceidiog)

The pair were given £35,000 to overhaul the £158,000 property based in Rhosybol, Anglesey, it is now valued at around £300,0000.

Renewable energy system provider Hafod Renewables advised the pair on the latest eco technology.

Sioned Wyn, Chwarel’s managing director and executive producer of The Great House Giveaway, said: “It’s a bold move for us on the show and we are so happy the contributors bought into it. They did amazingly well.

“There’s so much pressure to do it the old way because it’s cheaper but they are pioneers in renovation one hundred percent.”