THE BBC has cancelled its seasonal wildlife series Autumnwatch amid “challenging times financially”.

Fronted by presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan among others, the series documents the highs and lows of British wildlife during the changing season.

The wildlife series is broadcast live on BBC Two from locations around the country and relies on dozens of crew and hidden cameras operated remotely.

In a statement made by the broadcaster, the BBC said that it will seek to “focus” its resources on content that has “the highest impact”.

The BBC will continue with Springwatch and Winterwatch (Andrew Matthews/PA) (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Will BBC Autumnwatch return in 2023?





The BBC has said that Autumnwatch would not take place in 2023 and beyond.

The broadcaster will instead direct more money into sister programmes Springwatch and Winterwatch.

The BBC said: “These are challenging times financially and we need to make difficult decisions and focus our resources on content that has the highest impact.

“Sadly, this means that Autumnwatch will not be continuing. Instead, we are investing more money into Springwatch and Winterwatch, as they are most popular with audiences.

“We are incredibly proud of the Watches and would like to thank the presenters and production team who will continue on Springwatch when it returns in May for three weeks, and Winterwatch when it returns next year for one week, reduced from two weeks.”

When did Autumnwatch begin?





The 'Watch' series first began in 2005 with Springwatch.

Its success led the BBC to commission a one-off special of Autumnwatch, which became a full series in 2006.

Winterwatch later followed in 2012.

The BBC has delivered more than £1 billion of savings in the five years to 2021/22.

It needs to save a further £285 million in response to the announcement in January 2022 that the licence fee will be frozen for the next two years.