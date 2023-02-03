Royal Mail workers have announced a fresh wave of industrial action this month amid a long-running dispute between postal workers and the heads of Royal Mail.

The Communications Workers Union (CWU) announced the action when its served notice to the Royal Mail group that it intended to strike.

In a post on Twitter, the official union account said: "BREAKING: We have served notice on Royal Mail Group for a 24 hour strike commencing for all shifts starting after 12:30pm on Thursday 16th February.

"We cannot and will not sit back as they destroy our members jobs.

"For the vast majority of members - the strike day will be Friday 17th."

Royal Mail Group respond to fresh strike action

Of the strikes, a Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We entered facilitated talks through Acas in good faith, believing that the CWU were serious in their claim that they wanted a resolution.

“In announcing further damaging strike action, the CWU have shown they are not interested in resolving this dispute and continue to focus on damaging our business further.

“The CWU’s misguided belief that further industrial action will remove the need for change and force an improved offer is misleading its members and risking their long-term job security.

“Their 18 days of industrial action have resulted in £200 million losses in the year to date, cost our people around £1,800 in lost pay and inconvenienced our customers.

PA - Royal Mail have responded to new strike action (Image: PA)

“We need to agree on changes to make our business more competitive. That is the only way to secure well-paid, long-term job security for our people.

“In a materially loss-making company, with every additional day of strike action, we are facing the difficult choice of whether we spend our money on pay and protecting jobs or on the cost of strikes.

“We remain committed to talks and urge the CWU to withdraw these strikes for the good of our customers and our people.”

When are the Royal Mail strikes taking place in February, 2023?

According to the CWU, the strikes are taking place over a 24-hour period on all shifts commencing after 12:30 pm on Thursday, February 16.

The Union added that the vast majority of members will be on strike on Friday, February 17.

Why are Royal Mail workers on strike?





Royal Mail workers are on strike because of a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The dispute arose because of the cost of living crisis and inflation reaching 11%.

There are also concerns from Unions about the direction of Royal Mail, including accusations that Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson wants to turn the company into a 'gig-based' one.