THE finale of BBC One's acclaimed crime drama Happy Valley is nearly here, and fans have been speculating about how it will end.

Happy Valley star Rhys Connah, who plays Ryan, responded to some of the fan theories surrounding the show's ending.

Connah said one of his college friends had written a list of ideas of what he thought was going to happen when they started filming.

He said: "One of my mates at college, he loves the show. So when we started filming, he wrote a big list with all the ideas of everything he thinks is going to happen.

“Every time he watches an episode, he’ll sit there with his notes and go, ‘It happened, right, what’s going to happen now?’ He’s come up with some mad theories. I love hearing them. I love hearing everyone’s opinions of the show.”

“A lot of the theories are a bit stupid, so sometimes I do laugh,” Connah added.

“But sometimes when they’re saying random stuff, one of them will list five different plot points, all of which happened exactly.”

Despite this, he said he loves hearing everyone's opinions of the show.

With the ending just days away, viewers are speculating about the fate of characters Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) and Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) and others.

Connah said: “I did hear somewhere that they’ve made multiple endings, but that’s not true,” he explained, while stipulating that he didn’t know “exactly how it ends.

“What they’ve done is, as a lot of shows do – there is one ending, but they’ve filmed it in different ways, different ways of how characters say things, the emotions behind them, the angles, the framing, because how much that stuff can affect a scene is more than most people would think."

We'll just have to wait and see what happens in Sunday's finale.

Happy Valley will conclude at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday.