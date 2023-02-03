CCTV cameras in a town hit by anti-social behaviour are pointed “in the wrong direction” or failing to record vital evidence, it has been claimed.

In September last year police twice used special powers to order groups to leave areas of Caldicot where there had been concerns over anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Jackie Strong, who represents the town’s Cross ward on Monmouthshire County Council, asked for details on plans in the upcoming budget to boost spending on public protection by £800,000.

At a scrutiny meeting the Labour councillor claimed: “Some of the CCTV cameras in the town centre are not pointed in the right way or not recording which could bring youngsters to book.”

Cllr Sara Burch, the Labour cabinet member for communities, said there is a “multiplicity of CCTV in the county” but the council plans to review them, and the various partnerships involved and its own network.

Cllr Strong said: “I think that will be really welcomed.”