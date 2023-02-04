A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MORGAN JAY BREWER, 20, of Claude Road, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Main Road, Maesycwmmer, on August 23, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LIAM ANTHONY SLADE, 32, of Aberthaw Circle, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TARA WILLIAMS, 27, of Coedcae Walk, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 in Risca on June 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT EDMUNDS, 29, of Shirdale Close, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he admitted harassment on July 28, 2022.

He was ordered to attend a 29-day “Building Better Relationships” programme, made the subject of a three-year restraining order, fined £460 and pay £160 costs and a £114 surcharge.

DEAN LAMKIN, 47, of Beacon View, Nantyglo, was jailed for eight weeks but the sentence suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine and a cannabis derivative in his blood, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on Caradoc Road, Cwmbran, on April 7, 2022 and possession of amphetamine and possession of cannabis.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs.

JOEL EVANS, 26, from Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Cardiff Road, Gilfach, Bargoed, on August 26, 2022.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

MAREK JAKUB KLOSAWSKI, 37, of Seabreeze Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £710 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone at the Coldra on October 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RUSSELL HURLEY, 57, of Bron Las, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £934 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of a public order offence on May 15, 2022.

He was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order not to contact his victim.

CARL JONES, 52, of Graig Y Fedw, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £768 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.