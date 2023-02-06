TWO men appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court after being arrested on suspicion of drug dealing.
Lloyd Virgo, 22, of Ton Road, Cwmbran, and Norbert Brudkiewicz, 23, of Ellick Street, Blaenavon, are accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
The alleged offences are alleged to have taken place between April 1 2021 and January 31 this year.
Virgo and Brudkiewicz were remanded in custody and are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on March 1.
