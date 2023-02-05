A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KEELEY HUGH, aged 22, of Handel Close, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker - a police constable - on June 2, 2022.

She was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, pay £75 in compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

JACK THOMAS, 26, of Glanystruth, Blaina, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Somerset Street, Abertillery, on January 7.

He was fined £436 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £174 surcharge.

KAYLEIGH JADE PROBERT, 28, of Riverside, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after she admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was fined £120.

RYAN SMART, 23, of Cwrt Celyn, St Dials, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £392 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 Queensway, Newport, on June 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

RICHARD CONNORS, 38, of Ringwood Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Ringwood Avenue on September 15, 2022.

RYAN SAUNDERS, 34, of Park View Gardens, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £332 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on July 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TAHA YASIM, 24, of Penallta Road, Ystrad Mynach, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout in Newport on August 28, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

STUART DAVID BRAINES, 64, of Pen Y Cwarel Road, Wyllie, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed on May 19, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £184 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

DEAN DAVIES, 35, of Tansy Close, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, on July 1, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.