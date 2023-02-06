A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LOUIE PRICE, 19, of Ringwood Avenue, Newport, was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine on January 8.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

NATHAN ALLEY, 25, of Fallow Close, Bassaleg, Newport, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to exposure on July 23, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ZAFAR ALI, 29, of Ruperra Street, Newport, was jailed for 21 weeks after he admitted possession of a lock knife in public and possession of cannabis on January 8.

He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

SAMANTHA WILLIAMS, 39, of Hall Street, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on December 11, 2022.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

JORDAN HAYCOCK, 23, of Maes Y Felin, New Inn, Pontypool, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs after he admitted possession of cannabis on Trosnant Street on January 5.

DAVID ROBERTS, 42, of Commercial Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Castle Street on January 8.

He was fined £340 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £136 surcharge.

CHRISTIAN GRIFFITHS, 44, of Beech Road, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A48 in Chepstow on January 8.

He was fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £184 surcharge.

MICHAEL SYMONDS, 67, of Birch Grove, Llanmartin, Newport, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the M4 westbound between Junction 24 and Junction 25 on July 3, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

KYLE JONES, 36, of Rockfield View, Undy, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 12 months after he was found guilty following a trial of failing to provide a specimen on August 24, 2022.

He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £100 costs and a £72 surcharge.

SCOTT FLETCHER, 42, of Sunnybank, Tirphil, was ordered to pay £925 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to report an accident and driving without due care and attention on Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, on December 28, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

JACKIE BRADLEY, 56, of Greenland Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was fined £317 and ordered to pay £75 compensation after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating on July 6, 2022.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £127 surcharge.

GARETH DAVIES, 42, of Carbonne Close, Monmouth, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge after he admitted driving without insurance and possession of cannabis on January 7.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.