TWO 18-year-old men have appeared in court accused of kidnap
Newport teenagers Kane Rafferty and Denish Ahmed were remanded in custody after facing the allegations at the city’s magistrates’ court.
The defendants have also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Rafferty alone is accused of threatening a person with a blade in a public place.
All charges are claimed to have taken place on January 30.
Rafferty, of Lewis Close, and Ahmed, of Friars Road, are due to appear before the crown court on March 1.
