A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal a motor vehicle in Gilwern.
The 29-year-old from the Llanwenarth area of Monmouthshire also allegedly resisted arrest.
He was arrested after police officers were called to a report of a man acting suspiciously in Abergavenny Road, Gilwern, at around 10pm on Wednesday, February 1.
The man has been released on conditional bail.
