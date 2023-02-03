ISLWYN'S Senedd Member has supported the Welsh Government’s criticism of the council’s local development plan.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has been told to think again over plans to build up to 2,700 homes in Maesycwmmer.

The village’s Parc Gwernau was chosen as a “strategic site” in the council’s second replacement Local Development Plan (LDP).

An LDP is a blueprint used by planners, councillors and developers, which maps out how an area should develop. In this instance, the council’s proposed plan sets out the direction of development until 2035.

Labour’s Rhianon Passmore MS said: “I welcome the news that the Welsh Government has written to Caerphilly County Borough Council telling them to think again over their proposed local development plans for Maesycymmer.

“I wrote to Caerphilly Borough Council in November of 2022 objecting to the sheer scale of build proposed for Maesycmmer.

“The proposal to build 2,700 houses in such a concentrated area would have effectively merged the identity of Maesycymmer with neighbouring areas totally eradicating its sense of place and identity.”

In a letter to Caerphilly Council’s principal planner Dave Lucas, the Welsh Government’s chief planning officer said the authority needed to “reconsider” its strategy over “fundamental concerns”.

The preferred strategy to develop the LDP was agreed by full council on September 29, 2022. The Welsh Government’s comments were made in November as part of that consultation process.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service obtained a copy of the Welsh Government letter through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has been contacted for comment.