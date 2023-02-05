AS WE head into February we decided we could all do with a bit of brightening up, so we set our weekly camera club theme as 'yellow' and were inundated with some fantastic pictures.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club. You can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Duckling near the canal at Cwmbran. Picture: Mark Wall
Boat at Goytre wharf on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Oil seed rape flowers with the Sugarloaf in the background. Picture: Louise Hanington
A painted line at Caldicot railway station. Picture: Tia Sandvik
Cat's eyes. Picture: Sharon Smith
Barriers at a yard at Abertridwr. Picture: Granville Joxies
It’s thirsty work being a Devauden Festival goer. Picture: Ian Agland
Mellow yellow echoes in Abergavenny. Picture: Jason Jones
Sunflowers. Picture: Warren Evans
A bee on a sunflower in Cwmbran. Picture: Maria Davies
