AS WE head into February we decided we could all do with a bit of brightening up, so we set our weekly camera club theme as 'yellow' and were inundated with some fantastic pictures.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club. You can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Duckling: Near the canal at Cwmbran. Picture: Mark Wall

South Wales Argus: Boat: Goytre wharf on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Nicola Gapper

South Wales Argus: Field: Oil seed rape flowers with the Sugarloaf in the background. Picture: Louise Hanington

South Wales Argus: Line: Caldicot railway station. Picture: Tia Sandvik

South Wales Argus: Beautiful: Cats eyes. Picture: Sharon Smith

South Wales Argus: Yellow: Barriers at a yard at Abertridwr. Picture: Granville Joxies

South Wales Argus: Music: It’s thirsty work being a Devauden Festival goer. Picture: Ian Agland

South Wales Argus: Cafe: Mellow yellow echoes in Abergavenny. Picture: Jason Jones

South Wales Argus: Stunning: Sunflowers. Picture: Warren Evans

South Wales Argus: Bee: On a sunflower in Cwmbran. Picture: Maria Davies

