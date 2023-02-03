A SPEEDING driver killed his teenage friend when he drove on the wrong side of the road and smashed into an oncoming car.

Ricky Davies was on a three-day drink and drugs bender when he crashed his Ford Focus in Shirenewton last May 8, Cardiff Crown Court was told today, Friday.

His friend and passenger, 18-year-old Dafydd Hughes, described as a "proper joker" who was "always smiling", suffered a "catastrophic" head injury in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davies, 30, previously admitted causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, drink driving with 152 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Judge Tracey Lloyd Clarke sentenced him to eight years in prison, the maximum sentence possible given Davies' guilty pleas.

The court was told the fatal crash happened one month before the national sentencing guidelines for fatal drink- or drug-driving cases were strengthened, meaning Davies was jailed under the previous laws.

More to follow.